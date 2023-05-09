In a bizarre incident in US, a student pepper sprayed her teacher because he took her phone. In the viral video, the teacher is seen taking the phone away from the student. Many users criticised the video while pointing out the entitlement of the student. "He’s standing there taking it to without washing it off, kids really don’t care about their actions anymore," a user responded to the video. School Teacher Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Classroom in Bapatla District (Watch Video).

Watch the Shocking Video Here:

Girl pepper sprays teacher because he took her phone pic.twitter.com/QPAz6c3l4G — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)