A video from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral showing a female teacher slapping several students while scolding them for poor academic performance. In the clip, she is heard shouting “Ghol bana ke pilau” before hitting the children and reprimanding them for not remembering basic school prayers. The incident has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with users demanding strict action against the teacher for using corporal punishment. Education authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate steps based on the findings. Bulandshahr: Teacher Caught on Camera Getting Head Massage From Students During Class, Playing Songs on Mobile in Uttar Pradesh; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Slaps Student in Jaunpur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Tushar Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

