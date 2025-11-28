A video from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral showing a female teacher slapping several students while scolding them for poor academic performance. In the clip, she is heard shouting “Ghol bana ke pilau” before hitting the children and reprimanding them for not remembering basic school prayers. The incident has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with users demanding strict action against the teacher for using corporal punishment. Education authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate steps based on the findings. Bulandshahr: Teacher Caught on Camera Getting Head Massage From Students During Class, Playing Songs on Mobile in Uttar Pradesh; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.
Teacher Slaps Student in Jaunpur
मैडम का पारा हाई, बच्चों की खूब कुटाई..
जौनपुर बदलापुर थाना क्षेत्र भलुआहीं में स्थित पब्लिक स्कूल में छोटे-छोटे बच्चों को मैडम पिटाई करते हुए बोलती, सारी जिम्मेदारी क्या मेरी है!वीडियो देख लग रहा,घर का गुस्सा बच्चों पर निकाल रही? pic.twitter.com/FcED2KSj05
— Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) November 28, 2025
