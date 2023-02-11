Days after shooting down the Chinese Spy Balloon, the US-based Pentagon on Friday shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska. The news was shared by White House officials. According to media reports, the object was the size of a small car. However, soon after the news went out, people started assuming what the object could be. The Hodgetwins, also known as the Conservative Twins, an American stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo, tweeted, "So what the hell got shot down over Alaska today??" Following this, the comment section of the post started flooding with memes and jokes. Let us take a look. Chinese 'Spy' Balloon Shot Down: Video Shows Dramatic Moments When US Fighter Jet Shot Down China’s Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean.

What Was That?

So what the hell got shot down over Alaska today?? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 11, 2023

Biden Approves:

Bong-Lite:

Hehe:

It Was Romulan War Eagle:

Sources tell me it was a Romulan War Eagle, downed with sustained blasts of photon torpedoes. pic.twitter.com/pfdZs9Zgyo — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 11, 2023

Could It Be?

Probably an actual weather balloon. Or China just taunting Joe.. pic.twitter.com/TswogNGvdk — Arion Holliman (@ehollima) February 11, 2023

