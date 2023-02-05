A new video of the Chinese spy balloon being shot down by the United States fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean has gone viral on social media. The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast. The shoot down of the Chinese "spy" balloon came after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The United States shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon with a single missile. Chinese Spy Balloon: Multiple US Fighter Jets Visible Near Balloon, Shootdown Expected Soon (Watch Video).

Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by US

New video of the Chinese spy balloon being shot down pic.twitter.com/XwRVA7s1Hu — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

