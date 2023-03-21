A heartwarming picture of an 85-year-old woman's dream of visiting the Taj Mahal has gone viral on social media. The picture was shared by Twitter user Priya Singh, who said that an 85-year-old mother's heartfelt desire to visit the Taj Mahal was fulfilled by her son. In her post, Singh said that the woman desired to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Fulfilling his mother's wish, the woman's son brought his mom from Gujarat to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. The viral picture shows the elderly woman on a stretcher in front of the Taj Mahal. Uttar Pradesh: ASI To Probe Viral Video of Man Offering Namaz at Taj Mahal.

Son Fulfills Mother’s Wish To See Taj Mahal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)