Bengaluru, August 10: In an extraordinary act of devotion and generosity, a 60-year-old beggar from Bijanagera village, located along the Raichur–Jambaladinni Road in Karnataka, donated INR 1.83 lakh for the renovation of the local Anjaneyaswamy temple. Rangamma, originally from Andhra Pradesh and a resident of Bijanagera for the past 35 years, had painstakingly saved the amount from the alms she collected over six years.

Living entirely on what she received from begging—mainly from bikers, auto drivers, and small traders—Rangamma stored her earnings in three gunny bags. She often received INR 10, INR 20, and occasionally INR 100 from kind-hearted locals. Her modest lifestyle was sustained by the food and clothing provided by villagers, who recently built her a 4x5 ft tin-roof shelter.

The shelter's construction cost of INR 1 lakh was also funded by Rangamma, who used a portion of her saved alms for the purpose. When she moved into her new dwelling, villagers discovered the cash-filled gunny bags. Upon questioning, she revealed her intention to donate the money to the temple.

Village elders were called to count the funds, and over 20 people worked for six hours to tally the final amount—INR 1.83 lakh in usable notes, with an additional INR 6,000 worth of damaged currency due to dampness.

According to Basavaraj Yadav, secretary of the Anjaneyaswamy temple service committee, the entire amount was used for temple renovation, fulfilling Rangamma’s heartfelt wish. The temple has now been rededicated to the public, with villagers felicitating her for her unmatched generosity.

