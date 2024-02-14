Today is Valentine's Day. To celebrate the day of love, Google shared a unique and interactive "pink and blue" doodle, thereby inviting users to explore the intriguing world of chemistry. Today's Google Doodle on Valentine's Day was focused on the creation of "diatomic bonds". The tech giant introduced "Chemistry Cu Pd", a playful-cum-educational venture to find your elemental match. The Google Doodle post explains the chemistry behind it, thereby stating that diatomic molecules form through a bond between two atoms. It must be noted that Valentine's Day is also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine and is celebrated annually on February 14. Valentine's Day 2024: Know the History of the Day Also Known As Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

Check Google's Interactive Doodle

Do you have good chemistry? Swipe right to bond with your fellow elements in today's periodic-table-powered Valentine's Day #GoogleDoodle.https://t.co/RgiBwI8QCR — 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍𝖗𝖆 𝕽𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖓𝖆𝖓 (@earlybird049) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)