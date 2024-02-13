Valentine's Day is widely celebrated as a day of love and is observed with enthusiasm and zeal around the world. People express their affection and appreciation for their loved ones, and the day often involves various traditions and activities. While the core theme of expressing love and affection has remained constant, the customs, traditions, and ways people celebrate have changed over the years. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine. In this article, let’s learn about the history of Valentine's Day, its significance, and the celebrations related to this day of love.

Legends of Saint Valentine and Connection of February 14

There are many legends of Saint Valentine's connected to February 14. It is said to be an ancient Roman festival as some historians believe that Valentine's Day has its roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was celebrated in mid-February. Lupercalia was a fertility festival dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, and also to the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus. Unique Valentine’s Day Traditions and Celebrations From Around the World That Are Worth Knowing.

Story of How Valentine's Day Got Its Name

Another popular story of the day is that Valentine's Day is named after St. Valentine. There were several Christian martyrs named Valentine, but the most widely accepted story is that of a priest named Valentine during the reign of Emperor Claudius II. As per legend, Emperor Claudius II banned marriages for young men, believing that single men made better soldiers. St. Valentine defied this decree and continued to perform marriages for young couples in secret. When his actions were discovered, he was arrested and executed on February 14.

Valentine's Day Association With Romance

Valentine’s Day's association with romantic love gained prominence during the Middle Ages. The English poet Geoffrey Chaucer, in the 14th century, wrote a poem titled "Parliament of Fowls," which celebrated the engagement of Richard II and Anne of Bohemia. Chaucer's poem is considered one of the earliest references to the idea of romantic love on Valentine's Day.

