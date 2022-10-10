A 75-year-old “vegetarian” crocodile lovingly called Babiya, who was residing near the Anandapadmanabha temple in Kasaragod in North Kerala, passed away recently. Babiya was guarding the temple and the temple officials claimed that he had not eaten properly in the last couple of days. The priest used to feed him twice a day with rice balls and even though the temple pond had plenty of fish, Babiya had not been seen to attack any of them or consume them. He had lived in the temple lake for more than 70 years and social media users took to Twitter to mourn the death of the "vegetarian" crocodile. Check out the Tweet below for more details. Ghost Pushes Dog? Old Video Claiming Unidentifiable Body Moving the Animal Across Floor Goes Viral; Spooky Clip Will Give Cold Shivers!

Check Out The Tweet

Divine Crocodile Babiya which was guarding Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in #Kasaragod of Kerala is no more. Vegetarian #Babiya lived here in the Temple lake for the last 70+ years eating the Prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy. May God bless this soul. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/daPSQSkS58 — Adv K Shreekanth (@AdvkShreekanth) October 9, 2022

