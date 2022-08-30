Nearly a fortnight after the Allahabad high court directed police to ensure a 30-year-old woman's entry back into her marital home "by all means", cops reached her estranged in-laws' house with a bulldozer to "ensure compliance with the court's order". Nutan had a dispute over dowry with her in-laws, who then cast her out and were not accepting her back. Thereafter, she sought judicial intervention in the matter. The incident occurred in Harinagar under the limits of Haldaur police station in UP's Bijnor on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh: ‘Unidentified’ Driver Booked for Carrying Kids on Auto Rooftop in Bareilly (Watch Video)

