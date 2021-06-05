Sweltering heat on the hottest day of the year forced BBC Anchor Shaun Ley to do without his pants. Ley was caught wearing shorts under a desk during a news segment. The picture was tweeted many times over eliciting hilarious reactions from people on social media.

The answer is all of us

We don't think so

That's taking casual any day to a whole new level

She has a point

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)