Sweltering heat on the hottest day of the year forced BBC Anchor Shaun Ley to do without his pants. Ley was caught wearing shorts under a desk during a news segment. The picture was tweeted many times over eliciting hilarious reactions from people on social media.

The answer is all of us

Be honest, which of you has done work calls like this? 🩳🩳🩳https://t.co/WU7smAVKbx — ChrisPlansIt (Chris King/He/Him) (@ChrisPlansIt) June 5, 2021

We don't think so

Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn't a Zoom call? pic.twitter.com/xHA0zfNzXs — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 4, 2021

That's taking casual any day to a whole new level

BBC newsreader Shaun Ley yesterday: formal above the desk, more casual below. pic.twitter.com/pl9p31ihvw — Martin Ingram (@martiningram) June 4, 2021

She has a point

Shaun Ley is an excellent journalist and asks some probing questions of his guests and listens to the answers. It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions. — judith Elderkin (@judith_elderkin) June 4, 2021

