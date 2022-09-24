Humour is subjective. What one finds funny is not another person’s concern. However, Humour can be problematic and, in this case, highly problematic. Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former US President Donald Trump, found it absolutely OK to troll his sister Ivanka Trump with a very crude meme (we’re sure he found it so funny that he actually posted it online). So, what did the meme feature? It was a collage of photos of Ivanka and a Canadian trans teacher from Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario who has gone viral for wearing massive fake boobs to school! Probably, the reason Donald Trump Jr. found the two share a similarity is that they’re seen dressed up in pink outfits! Please develop a real funny bone.

Meanwhile, parents are protesting against this Ontario school teacher, who goes by the name Kayla Lemieux for wearing grotesque massive prosthetic breasts to the school. In response, the school board is said to have been defending their trans teacher’s “gender expression rights.”

Donald Trump Jr Trolls Sister Ivanka With Not-So-Funny Meme Featuring Viral Ontario Trans Teacher!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

