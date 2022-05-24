Social media has become a platform for shocking and unusual stuff. The net makes us aware of so many things from which we can't take off our eyes. For instance, a viral clip shows 6 people riding on the same scooter in Mumbai. All six of them were boys and one of them sat on the shoulder of the last pillion rider. The video was posted by a Twitter user who wrote, "Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter" and also tagged Mumbai Police. In revert, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "We request you to provide exact location details for further action". Delhi Man Fined Rs 23,000 for Violating Traffic Rules.

Watch The Viral Video:

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)