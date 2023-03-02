An act of kindness by a school going kid has been circulating on the Internet. The primary school students in uniform is helping a crow fly again. The bird can be seen entangled in a football net. He looked happy just when the bird was about to escape. After a while his fellow classmates accompanied in the school playground to celebrate the moment. This Bird Can Mimic You! Old Video of Lyrebird Making Different Sounds and Flaunting Its Beautiful Tail Goes Viral.

Young School Boy Helps Crow Escape

A compassionate heart touches countless lives.❤️🌸 pic.twitter.com/93XKNckU0n — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 1, 2023

