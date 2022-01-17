In a heart-stopping video a New York cop sprints across a think icy lake to rescue a 10-month-old pup. Officer Jon Smith of the Lewiston Police didn't think twice before saving the dog. The dog owner later wrote a gratitude letter to Smith for his courageous action. According to reports, the canine was trapped in the water about 50 yards from shore.

Watch The Video Here:

