In terrifying CCTV footage, a woman was cruelly attacked by a rapid fox in her own yard. The viral clip shows how the woman attempted to kick and throw the wild animal who was biting her calves and hands repeatedly. In the end, a neighbour shows up with a stick hearing her cries. The incident happened in Ithaca, New York. Note that the following video contains graphic content that may be disturbing for some viewers. Hyena Attack in Maharashtra: Wild Animal Attacks Two in Pune's Khed, Found Dead Later.

Watch Shocking Video:

A cousin of mine was attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY. She’s OK. But geez this video is crazy! pic.twitter.com/91aAHB6KME — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) August 23, 2022

