People who love nature, are accustomed to seeing animals and rare plant species that go against the grains. Recently, an extraordinarily rare Albino Zebra has been spotted roaming in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The beautiful animal, which has been called Ndasiata by park wardens was covered with white fur and just a few blackish strips on its back were visible. Rare Bhutanese ‘Takin’ Spotted in Arunachal Pradesh Forests (See Pics).

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serengeti National Park (@serengeti_national_park)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)