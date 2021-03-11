'We Are Very Much Not a Racist Family,' Says Prince William During a Visit to a School in London After Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview. Watch the video shared by Omid Scobie, Royal Editor For Harpers Bazaar US:

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London. When asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”pic.twitter.com/MjTOeH7u6Z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2021

