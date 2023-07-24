A heartwarming video of a Kargil war hero being appreciated and honoured on a flight is going viral on social media. Param Vir Chakra Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar who was travelling on a flight to Pune was honoured by the IndiGo airline which felt proud of having him onboard. The IndiGo Airlines staff greeted Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar and even presented him with a token of appreciation. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows an IndiGo pilot telling flyers that they are travelling along with the living Kargil Hero. "We're flying with a hero," the pilot can be heard saying. The video also shows the Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar appreciating the airline staff's efforts. The Param Vir Chakra was awarded to Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, India's highest military decoration, for displaying distinguished acts of valour during the Kargil War in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

IndiGo Staff Host Kargil War Hero Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

