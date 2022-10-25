The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp suffered a massive global outage on Tuesday, thus, sparking a major meme-fest online. Because that's exactly the knee-jerk reaction by WhatsApp services users in such situations. Netizens took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to complain about not being able to send or receive text and video messages. Soon, "WhatsApp not working" and "WhatsApp down" began trending online, with Twitterverse getting flooded with funny memes and hilarious reactions. While Meta said it has fixed the outage restored following a nearly two-hour-long global outage, WhatsApp Down funny memes and jokes continue to rule Twitter.

Every Single Time

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

Oh The Relief

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Everyone Every Time

Poor Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS — Sam Chege SC  (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022

HAHAHHA

Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/azHsK1tPfb — JackieAppu (@JACKIEAPPU1) October 25, 2022

HEHHHEHEHE

Me apologising to my wifi after finding out WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/wmQ4DtLsT7 — Priya Agrahari (@PriyaAgrahari20) October 25, 2022

Awww

