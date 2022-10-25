The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp suffered a massive global outage on Tuesday, thus, sparking a major meme-fest online. Because that's exactly the knee-jerk reaction by WhatsApp services users in such situations. Netizens took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to complain about not being able to send or receive text and video messages. Soon, "WhatsApp not working" and "WhatsApp down" began trending online, with Twitterverse getting flooded with funny memes and hilarious reactions. While Meta said it has fixed the outage restored following a nearly two-hour-long global outage, WhatsApp Down funny memes and jokes continue to rule Twitter.

Every Single Time

Oh The Relief

Everyone Every Time

Poor Zuckerberg

HAHAHHA

HEHHHEHEHE

Awww

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)