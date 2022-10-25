After many users in India and across the globe reported 'WhatsApp down' on various other social media platforms, partial restoration of WhatsApp services appears to have begun in some cities of India. According to reports, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform which was down for several users has now begun working. Earlier in the day, social media users flooded Twitter with complaints of WhatsApp being down. Netizens also shared funny memes. After the outage, Meta spokesperson said the company is working to restore services 'as quickly as possible.' WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Messaging App Suffers Global Outage, Users Unable to Send Messages, Photos and Videos; Meta Responds.

Partial Restoration of WhatsApp Services Begins

Partial restoration of WhatsApp services appears to have begun in some cities of India pic.twitter.com/85DYUxBz7N — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp Services Have Been Restored

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)