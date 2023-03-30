Uncle ji is the new trending and viral personality on Instagram. An old man dressing up stylishly and giving 1 or 2-liner advice on the Gen Z ways of living has earned him the nickname ‘Uncle ji’. There are several videos in which the man is seen calling out the current generation and their actions. Uncle ji’s pieces of advice are going viral on social media, gaining more than 10,000 followers at present time. Viral 'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastava Says He is a Big Fan of Govinda and Dancing Since 1982! Watch His Videos.

Watch Videos of 'Uncle Ji' Who is Currently Viral on Instagram:

Uncle Ji's Advice to Young Generation:

Uncle's Bitter Truth About Modern Work Culture:

