A woman in what seems to be a gas station loses her car after she forgets to put the vehicle in parking mode while exiting it. As per the information, the female driver got off her Sedan in outrage to fight with the drive-thru employee in the viral video that has racked up 3.4 million views since being shared on 28 November 2022. After watching the car roll down, the lady runs behind it, abandoning the argument. In the end, the vehicle eventually falls into a pit. Video: Dombivali Man Loses Control Over Car, Rams Into Pedestrians.

Internet Calls It "Instant Karma"

She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma🙂 pic.twitter.com/G5uB0NuStL — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)