Google Doodle for International Women’s Day 2025 honours female pioneers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). The vibrant artwork highlights women’s groundbreaking contributions in space exploration, archaeology, and laboratory research. Despite making up only 29% of the global STEM workforce, women continue to break barriers, shaping scientific advancements. First recognised by the United Nations in 1975, International Women’s Day acknowledges women’s impact across all sectors. Google’s tribute emphasises that while women’s discoveries have revolutionised physics, chemistry, and biology, their influence extends far beyond recorded history. Each year, more women enter STEM, driving progress toward gender equality. International Women’s Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates Women and Their Contributions.

International Women's Day 2025 Google Doodle

विज्ञान-तंत्रज्ञान-अभियांत्रिकी-गणित (STEM) मधील महिला celebrate करूयात ! --- Google ने आज Doodle प्रसिद्ध केलं आहे त्याबद्दल त्यांनीच दिलेले निवेदन. About International Women’s Day 2025 pic.twitter.com/M6vs7N4yLC — Rahul Mane (@rahulsmane) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)