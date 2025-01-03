Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek sparked massive debate online last year, and the discussion still remains active on social media. Recently, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal rang in the New Year with a twist as he poked fun at Murthy's 70-hour workweek debate. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Thursday (January 2), Mittal extended New Year wishes to his followers and wrote, "All those worried about 70 hr work weeks, relax! AI gonna take our jobs so we will have all the time to chill in 2025 Happy New Year." Narayana Murthy Says Youngsters in India Should Work 70 Hours Every Week as India's Productivity Among Lowest in World (Watch Video).

Anupam Mittal’s Dose of Motivation for 2025

All those worried about 70 hr work weeks, relax! AI gonna take our jobs so we will have all the time to chill in 2025 😎 Happy New Year 🥳🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)