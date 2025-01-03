Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja will be a contestant in the upcoming fourth season of Shark Tank India. In the latest promo, Taneja, who has over 9.27 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is set to pitch his fitness brand, BeastLife. The brand offers a variety of products, including whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers. Known for his passion for fitness and health, Taneja's appearance on the show will surely bring a unique perspective to the entrepreneurial landscape, attracting both fitness enthusiasts and business fans alike. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: Anupam Mittal Thinks ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Is ‘Hilarious’, Shaadi.com Founder Speaks About His Journey (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Shark Tank India S4’ Promo: Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja Ready to Introduce His Fitness Brand BeastLife

