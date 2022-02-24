Are we really witnessing the prelude to World War 3? As per the reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Fearing the possibility of a full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine, netizens took to Twitter to share their concerns and prayers for Ukrainians. Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia Starts Military Operation in Ukraine; Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv.

Have A Look:

Really hope we're not watching World War 3 unravel on Twitter tonight Praying for the safety of the people of Ukraine 🙏🏼 — TmarTn (@TmarTn) February 24, 2022

World War 3 Fear

world war 3 is very serious, there is innocent people going through so much danger right now & this shouldn’t be a joking matter at all. im praying for all my ukranian oomfs and nonoomfs, i hope you're all safe — ً sav | 93 (@povsnai) February 24, 2022

Russian- Ukraine Crises

if you’re making jokes about world war 3 while living in a safe country nowhere near ukraine, you’re being incredibly insensitive. so many people are going to die. — sam (@murdockology) February 24, 2022

