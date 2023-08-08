Mathea Allansmith is the oldest woman in the world to have completed a marathon! Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of Mathea Allansmith with her gold medals. "She was 92 years 194 days old when she triumphantly crossed the finish line at the 2022 Honolulu Marathon, snapping up the record for the oldest person to complete a marathon (female). Mathea, now 93, of Koloa, Hawaii, USA, stays in shape all year round by running six days a week, no matter the weather. The retired doctor didn’t take up running until she was 46 years old [sic]," Guinness World Records added in the caption of their Instagram post. World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon: Indian Artist Claims Guinness World Record for Creating Smallest Wooden Spoon (See Pic).

Mathea Allansmith With Her Medals:

