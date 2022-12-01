"World's Unbroken Longest Ear Hair" Guinness World Record was set by the retired school headmaster Anthony Victor. The man from Madurai, Tamil Nady, has long hair sprouting from the outer ears' centre. The length of the hair string is 18.1 centimetres. Since 2007, the record set by Anthony remained unbeaten. And once again, the teacher made its name in the Guinness World Record 2023 book. Man Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Number of Square Tattoos on the Body; Watch Video.

World's Longest Ear Hair:

