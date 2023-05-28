Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves to tweet. The man just cannot not tweet all the time. From funny memes to philosophical opinions, he lets his intrusive thoughts win again and again. In his latest tweet, Elon Musk shared a screenshot of apps (purportedly of his device) ‘eating up so much space.’ There is an arrow pointing towards Twitter to consume all the space; however, right above that, one can see the ‘hub’ word of Pornhub, the XXX porn website utilising more space. Internet, like always, is reacting to Elon Musk’s tweet enthusiastically. Many are demanding Musk give credit to the original owner of this ‘meme,’ while others are laughing at finding the Pornhub app on the billionaire’s phone.

Pornhub App on Elon Musk's Device?

Sorry this app takes up so much space pic.twitter.com/bCCfcOhNJt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023

Here's How Internet Are Reacting to His Tweet!

Please Give Credit

Copy Paste Jiska Kiya credit de usko — . (@AamirsABD) May 28, 2023

HAHHAHHAHA

Hmmmm Okay

I was today year's old when I found out that Pornhub has an app. — Crypto Rancher (@CryptoRancherCO) May 28, 2023

Yes, Everyone Did

Ummm did anyone else notice this “hub” app??? pic.twitter.com/pWTLvLpcl7 — greg (@greg16676935420) May 28, 2023

