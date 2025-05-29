Health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka, aka "FoodPharmer," recently revealed what Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath offered him during a crisis in his life. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Revant Himatsingka said that Nithin Kamath offered him financial support when he was nearly broke, battling lawsuits, and questioning everything in life. "I had quit my job in the US, wasn’t doing food brands deals, and I had 8 legal notices. That's when I met @Nithin0dha at an event in December 2023," Revant Himatsingka added. He further said that Nithin Kamath offered him financial help in return for nothing. Praising Kamath, the FoodPharmer said, "In a world obsessed with ROI, here was someone who reminded me that true wealth is in character," he added. Ending his post on a positive note, Revant Himatsingka said that he was grateful for Nithin's help as he inspired him. Himatsingka, aka "FoodPharmer", is a health and nutrition influencer who is known for calling out unhealthy food marketing practices. 'Angels Do Exist': Akash Banerjee's Wife Nidhi Rescued After Fracturing Her Ankle During Pulpit Rock Hike in Norway, YouTuber Recalls How Normal Working Norwegians Came to Their Rescue.

Nithin Kamath Offered To Help Me Out

When I was nearly broke, battling lawsuits, and questioning everything—Nithin Kamath offered to help me out. I had quit my job in the US, wasn’t doing food brands deals, and I had 8 legal notices. That's when I met @Nithin0dha at an event in December 2023. He told me “Don’t… pic.twitter.com/Cfc5P6katE — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@foodpharmer2) May 29, 2025

