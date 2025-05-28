YouTuber Akash Banerjee, who runs the "The Deshbhakt" channel on YouTube, recently revealed a heartwarming incident that he experienced during his trip to Norway. In a post n X (formerly Twitter), Akash Banerjee said that he and his wife, Nidhi, were hiking to Preikestolen, the world-famous Pulpit Rock, close to Stavanger during their Norway trip when they encountered a problem. He said that on their way back from Pulpit Rock, his wife Nidhi's leg slipped and she ended up fracturing her ankle. "About 4 kilometres from civilisation, biting cold winds, rain fast approaching and unable to move - I was at my wits end on what to do next. However fellow hikers asked me to call 113 - assuring me that help will reach us," the X user said. Narrating further, Banerjee said that soon after he called 113, responders tracked him using his phone's location and within an hour, mountain rescuers, accompanied by doctors, reached out for their help. Banerjee also said that the rescuers took his wife on a stretcher all the way to the base camp. "While Nidhi & I were worried if we could even afford this rescue - we came to know that these angels were from the Norwegian People’s Aid @norskfolkehjelp - an NGO that offers Rescue Service and First Aid to those in need - for free," the X user added. The "DeshBhakt" also said that the rescuers were normal working Norwegians who came to help people when the need arose. He also said that one of the rescuers was a surveyor while another worked in the petroleum industry. Golden Eagle Attacks 20-Month-Old Girl, Several Others in Norway; Shot Dead.Golden Eagle Attacks 20-Month-Old Girl, Several Others in Norway; Shot Dead.

Indian Man Expresses Gratitude Towards Rescuers From Norwegian People's Aid, Here's Why

I don't believe in angels & fairies - but I encountered them myself in Norway. Still shaking my head in disbelief (and relief that angels do exist) At the fag end our @norway drive through - my wife Nidhi & I were hiking to Preikestolen (the world famous #PulpitRock) close to the… pic.twitter.com/YvhOMFUgGw — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) May 28, 2025

