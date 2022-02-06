Jason Holder top-scored with 57 as West Indies managed just 176 runs in the first ODI against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 6. Yuzvendra Chahal was the best Indian bowler with four wickets while Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj took three, two and one wicket respectively.

1ST ODI. WICKET! 43.5: Alzarri Joseph 13(16) ct Suryakumar Yadav b Yuzvendra Chahal, West Indies 176/10 https://t.co/VNmt1PeR9o#INDvWI@Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

An all-round bowling effort saw Yuzi pick 4️⃣ and Washi take 3⃣ as the tweakers dominated, with the seamers assisting them well 🤝🏼#TeamIndia need 1️⃣7⃣7⃣ runs to celebrate their milestone ODI with a win 👊🏼#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/NGoHH7vYgn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 6, 2022

