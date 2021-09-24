In a thrilling contest, Australia Women defeated India Women in the second ODI. Beth Mooney scored unbeaten 125 to help Australia chase down 275. Australia got home after Jhulan Goswami bowled a no-ball what could been the final ball of the game. Meanwhile, Australia now lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

2nd ODI. It's all over! Australia Women won by 5 wickets https://t.co/NvdV2yXPHG #AUSvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2021

Watch Winning Moment

