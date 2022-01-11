It's Rahul Dravid's birthday today and the BCCI took to social media and posted his records on social media. Check out the tweet below.

Tweet:

509 international matches 👍 24,208 international runs 💪 48 international centuries 👌 Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

