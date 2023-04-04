Brazilian Dante Akira Uwai won the medal design competition for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon 2024. The design which won the competition was named 'A Sparkling Future' and the Olympic logo in between a unique line-like pattern. This design won the competition out of a total of more than 3000 entries which were submitted. WWE to Merge With UFC, to Form $21 Billion Sports Entertainment Company.

Medal Design for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

“A Sparkling Future”, designed by Brazilian Dante Akira Uwai, is the winner of the @gangwon2024 medal design competition 🏅 A record-breaking 3,000+ entries were submitted for a chance to design the medals for next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games.https://t.co/zW0v0VQVnHpic.twitter.com/WmZMKh8jvo — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) April 4, 2023

