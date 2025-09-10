Indian boxing star Abhinash Jamwal will be in action against Fernando de Jesus Piter of Dominican Republic in the men’s 65 kg Round of 16 match in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The Abhinash vs Piter men's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, with the Round of 16 bout expected to start at approximately 01:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Beats Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu To Reach Quarterfinals.

Abhinash Jamwal in World Boxing Championships 2025

India’s Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) advanced to the Round of 16 after a 5:0 unanimous win over Mexico’s Hugo Barron in the Round of 32. 🇮🇳 📺Watch the action on @EurovisionSport free! #worldchampionships2025 pic.twitter.com/jJ1u70x8nC — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)