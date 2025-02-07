Alex Carey created history by becoming the second Australian wicket-keeper to slam a Test century on Asian soil after legendary Adam Gilchrist. Carey achieved this feat by registering his second red-ball hundred in the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 on Day 2, which is also his first in Asia. Carey completed his ton in just 118 balls, which included nine four and one six. Steve Smith Completes 36 Test Centuries, Equals Rahul Dravid and Joe Root's Tally During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Alex Carey Creates History

🚨 SECOND TEST HUNDRED FOR ALEX CAREY He joins Adam Gilchrist as the only Australian keeper to score a Test century in Asia 🔥#SLvAUS #tapmad #DontStopStreaming #CatchEveryMatch pic.twitter.com/Qrv8Oe7j8l — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 7, 2025

