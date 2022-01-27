Alpine has become the latest team to come up with the dates of the new car for the upcoming season of Formula 1. Alpine will reveal its new car on February 21, 2022. The car is named A522 and once again the fans will see Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon teaming up the upcoming season.

Tweet:

Six dates, six unveilings 👀 Which of these are you most looking forward to seeing?#F1 pic.twitter.com/RSHsZIFGtZ — Formula 1 (@F1) January 26, 2022

