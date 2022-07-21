Annu Rani would be in action in the Women's Javelin Throw event at the World Athletics Championships on July 21, Thursday. The event has a scheduled start time of 3:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the event while fans can watch live streaming of the same on the Sony Liv app.

🇮🇳’s medal hopes are pinned on national record holder @Annu_Javelin as she begins her #WCHOregon22 campaign 📌 Find out how far her throw goes, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/lcHfUUCjlx 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/eu0fzaqYxn — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 20, 2022

