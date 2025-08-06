Annu Rani won the International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial 2025 tournament in Poland on Wednesday, August 6. The Indian women's title claimed the first spot with a superb javelin throw of 62.59 m. It was also Annu Rani's season-best throw, crossing the 60m mark thrice. The national record holder Annu Rani threw 62.59 m, 60.95 m & 60.06 m as well – her top 4 throws this year. It is Annu Rani's best performance since winning the Asian Games gold and the fifth-best throw of her javelin career. Annu Rani Wins Gold Medal at Women's Javelin Throw Event With Personal in Taiwan Athletics Open 2025.

Annu Rani Wins International Wieslaw Maniak Memorial 2025

Annu Rani secured first place with a 62.59m throw at the 8th Wiesław Maniak Athletics Memorial, a World #Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event👏🏻 Currently training at Spala Training Centre🇵🇱 under ACTC funding, she's throwing strong on the international stage!🥳… pic.twitter.com/tc9g2mV8Zi — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2025

