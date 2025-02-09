The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back and will see India's undefeated Anshul Jubli in action against Quillan Salkilld from Australia in UFC 312 on February 9. The Anshul Jubli vs Quillan Salkilld start time of the UFC 312 is 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), and will take place at Qudos Bank Arena. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, and 4 TV channels. The live streaming viewing options of UFC 312 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Anshul Jubli vs Quillan Salkilld Live

