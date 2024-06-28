Ahead of the UFC 303 mega event, the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Champions) inducted the class of 2024 into their Hall of Fame at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A total of seven athletes were honoured with Wanderlei Silva, Frankie Edgar, Marucia Rua and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were inducted into individual categories in Pioneer and Modern wings, while Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen I was inducted into the fight wing, and Beneil Dariush won the Forrest Griffin Community Award. Interestingly Joanna Jedrzejczyk became only the second Women wrestler to be inducted into the UFCHOF (UFC Hall of Fame). Conor McGregor's UFC 303 Fight Against Michael Chandler Cancelled Due to Injury.

UFC Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees

Congrats to the 2024 #UFCHOF inductees 👏 Watch the ceremony LIVE on @UFCFightPass at 7pmPT 📺 pic.twitter.com/WCmkshrPNQ — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2024

