Antim Panghal became the first ever Indian female wrestler to be the champion of the U-20 World wrestling Championships today. The ace wrestler beat Altyn Shagayeva 8-0 to win 53kg event to clinch the gold medal. Panghal won bronze in the World Cadet Championships last year.

Check the Tweet about Panghal's achievement:

This is Special folks 💫 Our girl Antim Panghal creates HISTORY by becoming 1st ever Indian female wrestler to become U20 World Champion. 👉 Antim beat Altyn Shagayeva 8-0 to win 53kg title. 👉 Last year Antim had won Bronze in World Cadet Championships. #WrestleSofia pic.twitter.com/Wr4pnPmTx2 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 19, 2022

