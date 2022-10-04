The Indian men’s round team will play in the Archery final in National Games 2022. The event is slated to start at 03:55 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on October 04, 2022. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event while fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

See National Games 2022 October 04 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Action Rush continues ⚡️ Our broadcast schedule for Today, October 4 🎥#36thNationalGames 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3Fdqf2RZfN — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)