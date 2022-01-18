Machhindra FC of Nepal will take on Sri Lanka’s Blue Star Sports Club in the first preliminary qualifier match of the 2022 AFC Cup on April 05. The winners of this contest will then face ATK Mohun Bagan in India on April 12 in Round 2.

