Machhindra FC of Nepal will take on Sri Lanka’s Blue Star Sports Club in the first preliminary qualifier match of the 2022 AFC Cup on April 05. The winners of this contest will then face ATK Mohun Bagan in India on April 12 in Round 2.

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 🟩🟥 are set to take on the 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 between Machhindra FC of Nepal and Blue Star SC of Sri Lanka in the 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟐 on 1️⃣2️⃣th April! 💪#AFCCup | @atkmohunbaganfc pic.twitter.com/SdDjBYYU41 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)