Indian mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will take on the Ireland pair Moya Ryan and Joshua Magee in the Round of 32 BWF World Championships 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Moya Ryan and Joshua Magee BWF World Championships 2025 is expected to start at 1:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The start time will depend on when the previous match at the assigned court finishes. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025, and fans can watch the Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Moya Ryan and Joshua Magee Round of 32 badminton clash live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)