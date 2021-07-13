India has been selected to host the 2026 Badminton World Championships, Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday. Badminton Authority of India (BAI) took to Twitter to announce this development.

Check Badminton Authority of India's tweet:

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 🔥 A moment of pride for Indian badminton as India has been allotted the rights to host 2026 BWF World Championships after 17 years 🥳 Comment down your reaction with an emoji 😍#IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/utHc8n3yDO — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 13, 2021

