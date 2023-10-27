Krishna Nagar won the silver medal in the men's singles badminton SH6 category at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The ace badminton player put up a valiant show against Hong Kong China's Kai Man Chu and settled for the silver medal. Indian athletes have already made an impact at the Asian Para Games this year, winning the most number of medals in the country's history.

Krishna Nagar Wins Silver Medal

Shining Silver for Krishna at #AsianParaGames2022! 🥈 🏸 Krishna Nagar excels in Para Badminton Men's Singles - SH6 category, earning a hard-fought silver following his match against Kai Man Chu from Hong Kong, China🏆🇮🇳✨ 👏 A resounding round of applause and congratulations… pic.twitter.com/PBLKThsmjn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

