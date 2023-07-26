P.V Sindhu has suffered a shocking first-round exit from Japan Open 2023. India's star shuttler lost at the hands of China’s Zhang Yi Man 12-21, 13-21. It is Sindhu's second loss against the Chinese shuttler in their last three meetings. With the loss, Sindhu's poor run has continued. She has already lost seven first-round games in the last 14 tournaments this year. Japan Open 2023: All Eyes on Struggling PV Sindhu, In-Form Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

PV Sindhu Crashes Out of Japan Open 2023 in First Round

